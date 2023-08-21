BREAKING
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight Crawley establishments

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 21st Aug 2023, 09:44 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Arabica Coffee at Unit 5, The Pavilion, Queens Square, Northgate; rated on August 18

• Rated 5: Starbucks at 12 - 13 Queens Square, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on August 18

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 11 The Martlets, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Subway at Food Court Kiosk 4, County Mall, Station Way, Northgate; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Bartlett Mitchell At Rentokil at Compass House, Manor Royal, Northgate, Crawley; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: Subway at Adj To Unit 4, Crawley Leisure Park, London Road, West Green; rated on August 10

• Rated 5: Subway At Ifield Shell at Motor Fuel Ltd, Service Station, Overdene Drive, Gossops Green; rated on August 3

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Greggs PLC at South Terminal, London Gatwick Airport, London Road, Langley Green; rated on August 17