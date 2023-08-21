Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight Crawley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Arabica Coffee at Unit 5, The Pavilion, Queens Square, Northgate; rated on August 18
• Rated 5: Starbucks at 12 - 13 Queens Square, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on August 18
• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 11 The Martlets, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on August 11
• Rated 5: Subway at Food Court Kiosk 4, County Mall, Station Way, Northgate; rated on August 11
• Rated 5: Bartlett Mitchell At Rentokil at Compass House, Manor Royal, Northgate, Crawley; rated on August 10
• Rated 5: Subway at Adj To Unit 4, Crawley Leisure Park, London Road, West Green; rated on August 10
• Rated 5: Subway At Ifield Shell at Motor Fuel Ltd, Service Station, Overdene Drive, Gossops Green; rated on August 3
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Greggs PLC at South Terminal, London Gatwick Airport, London Road, Langley Green; rated on August 17