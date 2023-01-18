Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Starbucks at Unit U18, South Terminal Airside, London Road, Langley Green; rated on January 12
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Emerald Club at Southgate Pavilion Club, Southgate Avenue, Southgate, Crawley; rated on January 6
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Mr Chips at 15 Langley Parade, Langley Green, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on January 11
• Rated 5: New Lotus House at 85 Gales Drive, Three Bridges, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on January 11