Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Starbucks at Unit U18, South Terminal Airside, London Road, Langley Green; rated on January 12

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Emerald Club at Southgate Pavilion Club, Southgate Avenue, Southgate, Crawley; rated on January 6

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Mr Chips at 15 Langley Parade, Langley Green, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on January 11

    • Rated 5: New Lotus House at 85 Gales Drive, Three Bridges, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on January 11