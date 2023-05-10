Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 10th May 2023, 11:22 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Crawley's establishments, the Food Standards Agency's website shows – and it's good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Snack Bar Otijolo at Snack Bar O Tijolo, 4 Ifield Road, West Green, Crawley; rated on May 3

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Bar 7 at 6 - 7 Pegler Way, West Green, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on May 5

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Peri Peri Original Crawley at Lifestyle, 28b Broad Walk, Northgate, Crawley; rated on May 4

    • Rated 5: Deenos Pizza And Grill at 67 Gales Drive, Three Bridges, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on May 3