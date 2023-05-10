Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Snack Bar Otijolo at Snack Bar O Tijolo, 4 Ifield Road, West Green, Crawley; rated on May 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Bar 7 at 6 - 7 Pegler Way, West Green, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on May 5

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Peri Peri Original Crawley at Lifestyle, 28b Broad Walk, Northgate, Crawley; rated on May 4