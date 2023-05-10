Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Snack Bar Otijolo at Snack Bar O Tijolo, 4 Ifield Road, West Green, Crawley; rated on May 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Bar 7 at 6 - 7 Pegler Way, West Green, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on May 5
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Peri Peri Original Crawley at Lifestyle, 28b Broad Walk, Northgate, Crawley; rated on May 4
• Rated 5: Deenos Pizza And Grill at 67 Gales Drive, Three Bridges, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on May 3