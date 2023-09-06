Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Crawley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Taj Mahal Indian Restaurant at 2 - 4 High Street, West Green, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on August 22
• Rated 5: La Rusta at 1 The Martlets, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on August 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Hive at Ground Floor, 53 High Street, Northgate, Crawley; rated on September 1
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Smashed Bros at 4 Pegler Way, West Green, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on August 30