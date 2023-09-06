BREAKING
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:33 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Taj Mahal Indian Restaurant at 2 - 4 High Street, West Green, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on August 22

    • Rated 5: La Rusta at 1 The Martlets, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on August 18

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Hive at Ground Floor, 53 High Street, Northgate, Crawley; rated on September 1

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Smashed Bros at 4 Pegler Way, West Green, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on August 30