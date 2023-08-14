Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Incentive Facilities Management @ Equiiti at Sutherland House, Russell Way, Three Bridges, Crawley; rated on August 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: New Moon at Brighton Road, Southgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on July 28
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Northgate Fish Bar at 14 The Parade, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on August 3