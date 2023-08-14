Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Incentive Facilities Management @ Equiiti at Sutherland House, Russell Way, Three Bridges, Crawley; rated on August 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: New Moon at Brighton Road, Southgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on July 28

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: