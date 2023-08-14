BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By https://api.ratings.food.gov.uk/
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Incentive Facilities Management @ Equiiti at Sutherland House, Russell Way, Three Bridges, Crawley; rated on August 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: New Moon at Brighton Road, Southgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on July 28

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Northgate Fish Bar at 14 The Parade, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on August 3