Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 15th Jan 2024, 09:43 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Italian Pizza at Rhs Front Part, 71 Gatwick Road, Northgate, Crawley; rated on January 10

    • Rated 5: Kismet Kebab at 3 Broad Walk, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on January 4

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Frogshole Farm at Maidenbower Drive, Maidenbower, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on January 5