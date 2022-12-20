Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Crawley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By The Newsroom
5 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Joco Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Kings Gym, 20 Haslett Avenue West, Northgate, Crawley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 9.