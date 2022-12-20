Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By The Newsroom
5 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Joco Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Kings Gym, 20 Haslett Avenue West, Northgate, Crawley was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 9.

And West Green Fish Bar, a takeaway at 56 Ewhurst Road, West Green, Crawley, West Sussex was also given a score of five on December 14.