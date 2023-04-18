Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s widow invites local community to pay respects to star
20 minutes ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
25 minutes ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
1 hour ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
2 hours ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese
2 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row

Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Coaching Halt, a pub, bar or nightclub at Unit 7, Maidenbower Office Park, Balcombe Road, Maidenbower was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And 99 Ices - CR10 EAM F2AKE W11 PPD W7 PPD, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at RH10 was also given a score of five on April 14.