Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Crawley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST
Coaching Halt, a pub, bar or nightclub at Unit 7, Maidenbower Office Park, Balcombe Road, Maidenbower was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 13.
And 99 Ices - CR10 EAM F2AKE W11 PPD W7 PPD, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at RH10 was also given a score of five on April 14.