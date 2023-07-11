Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Three Bridges Football Club, at Jubilee Walk, Three Bridges, Crawley, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 6.
And Hillcrest Social Club, at St Edward Confessor Roman Catholic Church, Hillcrest Close, Pound Hill, Crawley was also given a score of five on July 5.
It means that of Crawley's 53 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 39 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.