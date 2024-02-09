Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Crawley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Black Sheep Coffee at Gatwick Airport Railway Station, Perimeter Road East, Gatwick, Crawley; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: Thomas Franks At CAA at Caa, Aviation House, Beehive Ring Road, Northgate; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: No 1 Lounge - The Clubrooms at North Terminal Airside, Departures Road, Gatwick, Crawley; rated on January 31
• Rated 5: Caviar House And Seafood Bar at Caviar House Seafood Bar, Unit L9, South Terminal Airside, London Road; rated on January 29
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Master Fryer at 206 Ifield Drive, Ifield, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on January 25