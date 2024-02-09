BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 9th Feb 2024, 08:38 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Black Sheep Coffee at Gatwick Airport Railway Station, Perimeter Road East, Gatwick, Crawley; rated on February 2

    • Rated 5: Thomas Franks At CAA at Caa, Aviation House, Beehive Ring Road, Northgate; rated on February 1

    • Rated 5: No 1 Lounge - The Clubrooms at North Terminal Airside, Departures Road, Gatwick, Crawley; rated on January 31

    • Rated 5: Caviar House And Seafood Bar at Caviar House Seafood Bar, Unit L9, South Terminal Airside, London Road; rated on January 29

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Master Fryer at 206 Ifield Drive, Ifield, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on January 25