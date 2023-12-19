Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to five Crawley restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Crawley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: JK Munchbox at 15 The Parade, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on December 14
• Rated 5: 58 Express at Central Sussex College, College Road, Three Bridges, Crawley; rated on December 7
• Rated 5: BaxterStorey At RBS Crawley at Turnpike House, 121 - 123 High Street, Northgate, Crawley; rated on December 7
• Rated 5: Loving Hut at 1 Southgate Parade, Southgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on December 7
• Rated 5: Mo Lin at Unit 3, 6 - 14 High Street, West Green, Crawley; rated on December 7
It means that of Crawley's 187 similar establishments with ratings, 161 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.