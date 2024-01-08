Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Crawley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: CH & Co Catering At L3 Harris at L3 Harris, 2 - 3 Gatwick Road, Northgate, Crawley; rated on January 4
• Rated 5: McDonalds at 24 Haslett Avenue West, Northgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on January 3
• Rated 5: McDonalds at Asda, Pegler Way, West Green, Crawley; rated on January 3
• Rated 5: Shake Shack at North Terminal Airside, Departures Road, Gatwick, Crawley; rated on January 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Parsons Pig at The Parsons Pig, Balcombe Road, Pound Hill, Crawley; rated on January 4
• Rated 5: Railway at 2 - 4 Brighton Road, Southgate, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on January 4