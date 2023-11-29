BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:08 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Bewbush Centre Cafe at Bewbush Centre, Dorsten Square, Bewbush, Crawley; rated on November 23

    • Rated 5: Squires Garden Centre Cafe at Squires Garden Centre, Horsham Road, Gossops Green, Crawley; rated on November 23

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Heathy Farm at Public House, Heathy Farm, Balcombe Road, Pound Hill; rated on November 24