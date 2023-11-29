Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Crawley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bewbush Centre Cafe at Bewbush Centre, Dorsten Square, Bewbush, Crawley; rated on November 23
• Rated 5: Squires Garden Centre Cafe at Squires Garden Centre, Horsham Road, Gossops Green, Crawley; rated on November 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Heathy Farm at Public House, Heathy Farm, Balcombe Road, Pound Hill; rated on November 24