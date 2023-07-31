NationalWorldTV
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Crawley restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Crawley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Jul 2023, 10:12 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Eurest At Royal Mail at Gatwick Mail Centre, James Watt Way, Northgate, Crawley; rated on July 27

    • Rated 5: The Gate Coffee Shop at St Marys Church Of England Church And Hall, Wakehurst Drive, Southgate, Crawley; rated on July 27

    • Rated 5: Benugo At Virgin VHQ at Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd, The Leonardo Building, Crawley Business Quarter, Northgate; rated on July 26

    It means that of Crawley's 187 similar establishments with ratings, 161 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.