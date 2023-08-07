BREAKING
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Crawley restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Crawley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2023, 10:07 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Troys Barbecue at 98 High Street, West Green, Crawley, West Sussex; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Charlie's Deli at Charlies Deli, Ground Floor Front, 53 Gatwick Road, Northgate; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: Cafe Giardino at Kiosk D, County Mall, Station Way, Northgate; rated on July 18

It means that of Crawley's 187 similar establishments with ratings, 161 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.