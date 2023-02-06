Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Crawley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
4 hours ago
Italian Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 29 - 30, County Mall, Station Way, Northgate was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 31.
And Fireaway Designer Pizza Crawley, a takeaway at Fireaway, 14 Queensway, Northgate, Crawley was also given a score of five on January 31.