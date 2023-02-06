Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Crawley establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Italian Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 29 - 30, County Mall, Station Way, Northgate was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 31.

And Fireaway Designer Pizza Crawley, a takeaway at Fireaway, 14 Queensway, Northgate, Crawley was also given a score of five on January 31.