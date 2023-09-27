Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Crawley establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Buzz Bingo, a pub, bar or nightclub at Unit 3, Kingsgate, Queensway, Northgate was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 15.
And Mazza, a takeaway at 10 Brighton Road, Southgate, Crawley, West Sussex was also given a score of five on September 20.