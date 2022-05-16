Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Crawley restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Baxterstorey At BA Lounges, at Ba Lounges, Unit U1, South Terminal Airside, London Road was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 12.
And No 1 Lounge And Clubrooms, at South Terminal Airside, London Road, Langley Green, Crawley was also given a score of five on May 12.
It means that of Crawley's 192 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 168 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.