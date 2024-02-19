Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Crawley restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Costa, at Costa Coffee, Unit H, County Oak Retail Park, County Oak Way was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 14.
And Blue Apple Catering At Novo Nordisk, at 3 City Place, Beehive Ring Road, Northgate, Crawley was also given a score of five on February 9.
It means that of Crawley's 180 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 154 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.