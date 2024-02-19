BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Crawley restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Crawley’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:07 GMT
Costa, at Costa Coffee, Unit H, County Oak Retail Park, County Oak Way was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 14.

And Blue Apple Catering At Novo Nordisk, at 3 City Place, Beehive Ring Road, Northgate, Crawley was also given a score of five on February 9.

It means that of Crawley's 180 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 154 (86%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.