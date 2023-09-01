Nearly 4,000 low-emission vehicles now registered in Crawley
More drivers in Crawley are switching to low-emission vehicles, new figures show, as cities look to introduce penalties for drivers who contribute to polluting the atmosphere.
More drivers in Crawley are switching to low-emission vehicles, new figures show, as cities look to introduce penalties for drivers who contribute to polluting the atmosphere.
But the RAC said the high up-front cost of electric vehicles – the most popular low-emission vehicles – was still putting many people off buying them, despite their lower running costs.
New figures from the DVLA show there 4,028 low-emission vehicles were registered in Crawley as of March 2023 – up from 2,624 the year before, and 552 in 2018.