No more deaths recorded in Crawley
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Crawley.
A total of 293 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 6 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from on September 8.
They were among 24,632 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.
A total of 167,176 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 6 (Thursday) – up from 166,623 last week.