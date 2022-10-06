No more deaths recorded in Crawley

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Crawley.

A total of 293 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 6 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from on September 8.

They were among 24,632 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

