Number of single people in Crawley has increased in the past decade as marriage rates fall

More than a third of people in Crawley were single as the number of marriage and civil partnerships dropped across the country in the past decade, new census figures show.

The area follows trends across England and Wales, where the rate of single people has increased since the last census in 2011.

The number of people considered single – never having been in a civil partnership or marriage – in Crawley when the census took place last year was 35,889, up from 29363 in 2011.

Of those aged 16 and older in Crawley, 38.4% were single – an increase on 34.7% in 2011.

The picture was similar across England and Wales last year, where 37.9% of people 16 and older were single, up from 34.6% in 2011.

And 44.8% of people in Crawley were married or in a civil partnership last year​ –​ down from 46.9% 10 years prior.

Data from the census shows 41,582 people were in opposite sex marriages last year, up from 39,470 in 2011.

An additional 223 were in same sex marriages in Crawley last year – they were illegal in 2011.

The figures also show 77 people were in same sex civil partnerships last year and 66 were in opposite sex civil partnerships. There were 190 people in civil partnerships 10 years prior, which were only allowed for same sex couples at the time.

There were 8,742 divorced people and 16 people with a dissolved civil partnership in Crawley last year, making up 9.4% of people aged 16 and over.

John Wroth-Smith, Census deputy director, said: "When looking a bit deeper, we can see that the proportion of people in a marriage or civil partnership has declined, which follows the long-term trend of declining marriages."

"Conversely, the number of people who were never married or in a civil partnership has increased by almost 3 million," Mr Wroth-Smith added.

