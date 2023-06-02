One more death recorded in Crawley

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Crawley.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 340 people had died in the area by May 18 – up from 339 on the week before.
They were among 28,191 deaths recorded across the South East.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 1 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 192,052 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18.