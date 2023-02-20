Road closures: five for Crawley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Crawley will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 9pm February 19 to 6am March 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions North Terminal roundabout to Airport Way roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A23, from 8am January 9 to 8pm March 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11, lane closures for sign installation works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M23, from 8pm February 22 to 6am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction10 to junction 9, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A23, from 8pm March 3 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound, Airport Way to M23, junction 9, lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm March 6 to 6am March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound, Airport Way to M23, junction 9, lane closure for drainage works.