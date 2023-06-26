Road closures: four for Crawley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Crawley will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm June 19 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions South Terminal roundabout to North Terminal roundabout, lane closure for survey works.

• A23, from 7.30pm June 14 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10 to junction 11, carriageway closure for surface works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8am June 26 to 5pm July 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11, lane closures for sign installation works.

• A23, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10a to junction 11, lane closure for barrier works.