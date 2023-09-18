Road closures: four for Crawley drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Crawley will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• M23, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for central reservation works.
• M23, from 8pm September 20 to 6am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10 to 9, lane closure for electrical works.
• M23, from 8pm September 21 to 6am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to 10, Lane closure for electrical works.
• M23, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10, Slip closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.