Road closures: four for Crawley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Crawley will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 25th Sep 2023, 15:14 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    M23, from 8pm September 25 to 6am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10, Slip closure for maintenance works.

    M23, from 8pm September 28 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10 to junction 11, lane closure for barrier works.

    M23, from 8pm October 4 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to 10, Lane closure for electrical works.

    M23, from 8pm October 5 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10 to junction 9, Lane closures for technology work.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.