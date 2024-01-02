Road closures: four for Crawley drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Crawley will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• M23, from 8pm January 3 to 6am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, lane closure for barrier works.
• A23, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 9, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.
• A23, from 8pm January 12 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, junction 11, Lane closures on exit slip road and roundabout.
• A23, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 southbound, junction 11 to Handcross, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.