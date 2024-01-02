Road closures: four for Crawley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Crawley will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Crawley will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• M23, from 8pm January 3 to 6am January 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, lane closure for barrier works.

• A23, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 9, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.

• A23, from 8pm January 12 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, junction 11, Lane closures on exit slip road and roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm January 15 to 6am January 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 southbound, junction 11 to Handcross, Slip and lane closures for maintenance works.