Road closures: four for Crawley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Crawley will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A23, from 9pm January 15 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions North Terminal roundabout to Airport Way roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A23, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound and westbound, Airport Way, diversion only for West Sussex County Council works.
• A23, from 8pm January 25 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, junction to Handcross junction, slip road and lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A23, from 9pm January 29 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Airport Way, carriageway closure for surface works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.