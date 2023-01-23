Road closures: four for Crawley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Crawley will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Crawley will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A23, from 9pm January 15 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions North Terminal roundabout to Airport Way roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm January 23 to 6am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound and westbound, Airport Way, diversion only for West Sussex County Council works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm January 25 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Bolney, junction to Handcross junction, slip road and lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 9pm January 29 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Airport Way, carriageway closure for surface works.

Advertisement Hide Ad