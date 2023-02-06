Road closures: four for Crawley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Crawley will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Crawley will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A23, from 9pm January 29 to 6am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions Airport Way, carriageway closure for surface works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M23, from 8pm February 8 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 8 to junction 10, Lane closure for electrical works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A23, from 8pm February 10 to 5am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions M23, junction 9 to A23 North Terminal, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

• A23, from 9pm February 19 to 6am March 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions North Terminal roundabout to Airport Way roundabout, carriageway closure for surface works.

Advertisement Hide Ad