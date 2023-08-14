Road closures: one for Crawley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Crawley will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions M23, junction 9 to Airport Way, Lane closure for drainage works.