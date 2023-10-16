BREAKING
Road closures: one for Crawley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Crawley will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:07 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:

    M23, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10, slip road and lane closures for resurfacing work.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.