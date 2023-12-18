Road closures: one for Crawley drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Crawley will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• M23, from 8pm December 18 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, lane closure for barrier works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.