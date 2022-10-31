Road closures: one for Crawley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Crawley will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm November 2 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound and eastbound, North Terminal Roundabout to Airport Way Roundabout, diversion for West Sussex County Council works.

