Road closures: one for Crawley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Crawley will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

    M23, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10, Lane closure on slip roads for West Sussex County Council.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.