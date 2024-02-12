Road closures: seven for Crawley drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Crawley will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• M23, from 8pm February 12 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10 to junction 11, slip road and lane closure for drainage work.
• M23, from 8pm February 12 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to junction 10a, lane closure for drainage works.
• A23, from 8pm February 15 to 6am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, South Terminal roundabout to North Terminal roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.
• A23, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, South Terminal roundabout to North Terminal roundabout, slip road closure for maintenance works.
• A23, from 8pm February 19 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, South Terminal roundabout to North Terminal roundabout, slip road closure for maintenance works.
• M23, from 9pm February 19 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 9 to junction 10, slip road and lane closures for survey works.
• A23, from 8pm February 23 to 6am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Pease Pottage to Handcross, lane closure for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.