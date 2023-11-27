Road closures: six for Crawley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Crawley will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Crawley will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A23, from 8pm November 20 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, lane closures for maintenance works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm November 27 to 6am November 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10 to A23 Handcross, lane closure for drainage works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M23, from 8pm November 28 to 6am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11a to junction 10, Lane closures for electrical work.

• M23, from 8pm November 30 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10, slip road and lane closures for resurfacing work.

• A23, from 8pm December 1 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 9 to junction 10, slip road and lane closure for barrier works.

• A23, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10 to A23 Handcross junction, carriageway, slip road and lane closures for survey works.