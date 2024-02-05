Road closures: six for Crawley drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Crawley will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A23, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound, South Terminal roundabout to North Terminal roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.
• M23, from 8pm February 5 to 6am February 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closure for survey works.
• A23, from 9pm February 5 to 6am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound, North Terminal roundabout to junction 9, carriageway closure for surface works.
• M23, from 8pm February 8 to 5am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10 to South Terminal roundabout, lane closure for survey works.
• M23, from 8pm February 12 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10 to junction 11, slip road and lane closure for drainage work.
• M23, from 8pm February 12 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11 to junction 10a, lane closure for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.