Road closures: three for Crawley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Crawley will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:49 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    A23, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 Pease Pottage, carriageway closure for structural inspections.

    A23, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions North Terminal to South Terminal, Lane closure for inspection works.

    M23, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for central reservation works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.