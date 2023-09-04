Road closures: three for Crawley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Crawley will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Crawley will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• A23, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 Pease Pottage, carriageway closure for structural inspections.

• A23, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions North Terminal to South Terminal, Lane closure for inspection works.

• M23, from 8pm September 18 to 6am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for central reservation works.