Road closures: three for Crawley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Crawley will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Crawley will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    M23, from 8pm November 4 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 9 to junction 10, slip road and lane closures for resurfacing work.

    And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    M23, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10, Lane closures for technology work.

    A23, from 8pm November 20 to 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 11 to junction 10, lane closures for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.