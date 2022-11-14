Road closures: three for Crawley drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Crawley will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A23, from 8pm November 2 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 westbound and eastbound, North Terminal Roundabout to Airport Way Roundabout, diversion for West Sussex County Council works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A23, from 8pm November 17 to midnight, November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 northbound, Handscross to Peaspottage, Lane closure for signage works.

• A23, from 8pm November 19 to 5am November 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 southbound, Hookwood to Airport Way, Lane closure for barrier repairs.