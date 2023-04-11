Road closures: three for Crawley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Crawley will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A23, from 7.30pm April 13 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10a to A23 Handcross junction, lane and slip road closures for surface works.

• A23, from 8pm April 13 to 5am April 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 southbound, Hookwood to Airport Way, carriageway closure for barrier repairs.

• M23, from 8pm April 19 to 5am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10 entry slip road, Lane closure for electrical works.