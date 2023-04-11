Edit Account-Sign Out
Road closures: three for Crawley drivers this week

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

    A23, from 7.30pm April 13 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10a to A23 Handcross junction, lane and slip road closures for surface works.

    A23, from 8pm April 13 to 5am April 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A23 southbound, Hookwood to Airport Way, carriageway closure for barrier repairs.

    M23, from 8pm April 19 to 5am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10 entry slip road, Lane closure for electrical works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.