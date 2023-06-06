Road closures: two for Crawley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Crawley will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 7.30pm June 14 to 6am July 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10 to junction 11, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A23, from 8pm June 19 to 6am June 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 both directions South Terminal roundabout to North Terminal roundabout, lane closure for survey works.