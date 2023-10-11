Road closures: two for Crawley drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Crawley will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Crawley will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A23, from 8pm October 12 to 5am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A23 eastbound, North Terminal Roundabout to M23 J9 Roundabout, Lane closure for electrical works.

• M23, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 southbound, junction 10, slip road and lane closures for resurfacing work.