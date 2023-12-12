Road closures: two for Crawley drivers over the next fortnight
Drivers in and around Crawley will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A23, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10 to A23 Handcross junction, carriageway, slip road and lane closures for survey works.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• M23, from 8pm December 14 to 6am December 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 10a, slip road closure for litter clearance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.