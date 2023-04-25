Road closures: two for Crawley drivers this week

Drivers in and around Crawley will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• M23, from 8pm April 24 to 6am May 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 both directions, junction 10A to junction 11, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A23, from 8pm April 27 to 5pm April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 northbound, junction 11, slip road and lane closures for sign installation works.

