Built circa 1760 Smugglers Cottage is noted as one of the oldest houses in Crawley . Originally known as Pond Cottage due to its proximity to a long since removed water feature, is described by the local council as being of “local historical interest”.

In spite of this, the property is not listed so you can alter it as you please. Situated in Victoria Road, Smugglers Cottage is full of period features and characterful charm and is in a quiet, yet extremely convenient location, in the centre of Crawley. The original house was accompanied some years later by the addition of stabling for cattle. This was later converted and attached to provide a delightful living space sometime during the 1980s.