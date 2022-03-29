Victoria Road, Crawley SUS-220329-094142003

Smugglers Cottage is one of the oldest houses in Crawley

A 4 bed detached house is for sale in Victoria Road, Crawley, for £535,000

By Colin Jenner
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 10:24 am

Built circa 1760 Smugglers Cottage is noted as one of the oldest houses in Crawley. Originally known as Pond Cottage due to its proximity to a long since removed water feature, is described by the local council as being of “local historical interest”.

In spite of this, the property is not listed so you can alter it as you please. Situated in Victoria Road, Smugglers Cottage is full of period features and characterful charm and is in a quiet, yet extremely convenient location, in the centre of Crawley. The original house was accompanied some years later by the addition of stabling for cattle. This was later converted and attached to provide a delightful living space sometime during the 1980s.

Inspire via Zoopla

Many original features remain in the lovely Crawley cottage

1. Smugglers Cottage built circa 1760

Victoria Road, Crawley SUS-220329-094332003

2. Smugglers Cottage built circa 1760

Victoria Road, Crawley SUS-220329-094322003

3. Smugglers Cottage built circa 1760

Victoria Road, Crawley SUS-220329-094312003

4. Smugglers Cottage built circa 1760

Victoria Road, Crawley SUS-220329-094302003

