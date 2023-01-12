Two more deaths recorded in Crawley

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Crawley.

A total of 316 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on January 12 (Thursday) – up from 314 on the week before.

They were among 26,221 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Crawley.

