Goodwood Racecourse welcomes Web3 Spirits Brand Degen Distillery as presenting partner of Three Friday Nights
Goodwood Racecourse - one of Britain’s most picturesque racecourses, nestled within the heart of Goodwood Estate’s rolling countryside - has today announced that Web3 disruptor, Degen Distillery, will become the presenting partner of Three Friday Nights.
The three-year deal will see the crowd-created NFT powered spirits brand - composed of members from around the world - launch its 721 Vodka at Three Friday Nights, a series of flagship events combining horseracing, music and dancing in June. The first Three Friday Nights event on 7 June - headlined by Grammy Award-winning music artist, Craig David - will be the official launch pad for 721 Vodka and looks set to welcome thousands. Other headliners as part of the three-part event series include fashionista turned DJ, Gok Wan, on 14 June, and French dance music pioneer, Dimitri from Paris, on 21 June.
And it doesn’t end there, as 721 Vodka will then be served as the vodka of choice across all race days at Goodwood Racecourse.
Poised as ‘the vodka for the next generation of creators, innovators and disrupters to call theirs’, the introduction of 721 Vodka forms part of Degen Distillery’s expansion of its social distribution model to give its community an honest share of its revenue. Community members co-create everything in the brand’s output - from branding, design and bottle artwork to recipes, production and distribution - and are paid for their creative contributions.
Commenting on the three-year deal, Degen Distillery CEO and Co-Founder, Sammy Verghese, said: “It’s a step forward in the right direction for us, and an honour to be the exclusive vodka partner of Goodwood Racecourse’s upcoming events. As part of the deal, the Degen Distillery community will also have access to a private bar as well as a private box overlooking the racecourse and more.”
James Crespi, Racecourse Director at Goodwood Racecourse, said: “NFTs, Web3 and Blockchain based products within competitive sports have seen immense growth in recent years, so we’re keen to ensure Goodwood Racecourse is part of his new era by welcoming Degen Distillery as presenting partner of Three Friday Nights. They are a cutting-edge company with a traditional idea at the heart of what they do - community and involvement. Goodwood brings people together to enjoy unique, world-class experiences so Degen for us are the perfect fit.
“With a packed itinerary of events throughout 2024, including Three Friday Nights - combining an incredible evening of racing, warm up DJs and amazing food and drink before the main act - we hope Goodwood Racecourse provides a great platform for Sammy and his team to continue to push their crowd-created model. We’ve been really impressed with the brand’s story so far and look forward to being part of its journey.”
Alongside launching 721 Vodka at Three Friday Nights this summer, Degen Distillery will also leverage existing NFTs and its innovative DRINK token into its business model, which allows community members to unlock a global physical and digital network of utility. The company’s aim is to co-create its brand from design to distribution alongside a community of creators, innovators and disruptors by leveraging real world use cases for cutting edge blockchain technology.