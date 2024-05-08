Goodwood Racecourse welcomes Web3 Spirits Brand Degen Distillery as presenting partner of Three Friday Nights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goodwood Racecourse - one of Britain’s most picturesque racecourses, nestled within the heart of Goodwood Estate’s rolling countryside - has today announced that Web3 disruptor, Degen Distillery, will become the presenting partner of Three Friday Nights.

The three-year deal will see the crowd-created NFT powered spirits brand - composed of members from around the world - launch its 721 Vodka at Three Friday Nights, a series of flagship events combining horseracing, music and dancing in June. The first Three Friday Nights event on 7 June - headlined by Grammy Award-winning music artist, Craig David - will be the official launch pad for 721 Vodka and looks set to welcome thousands. Other headliners as part of the three-part event series include fashionista turned DJ, Gok Wan, on 14 June, and French dance music pioneer, Dimitri from Paris, on 21 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it doesn’t end there, as 721 Vodka will then be served as the vodka of choice across all race days at Goodwood Racecourse.

Goodwood Racecourse Welcomes Web3 Spirits Brand Degen Distillery as Presenting Partner

Poised as ‘the vodka for the next generation of creators, innovators and disrupters to call theirs’, the introduction of 721 Vodka forms part of Degen Distillery’s expansion of its social distribution model to give its community an honest share of its revenue. Community members co-create everything in the brand’s output - from branding, design and bottle artwork to recipes, production and distribution - and are paid for their creative contributions.

Commenting on the three-year deal, Degen Distillery CEO and Co-Founder, Sammy Verghese, said: “It’s a step forward in the right direction for us, and an honour to be the exclusive vodka partner of Goodwood Racecourse’s upcoming events. As part of the deal, the Degen Distillery community will also have access to a private bar as well as a private box overlooking the racecourse and more.”

James Crespi, Racecourse Director at Goodwood Racecourse, said: “NFTs, Web3 and Blockchain based products within competitive sports have seen immense growth in recent years, so we’re keen to ensure Goodwood Racecourse is part of his new era by welcoming Degen Distillery as presenting partner of Three Friday Nights. They are a cutting-edge company with a traditional idea at the heart of what they do - community and involvement. Goodwood brings people together to enjoy unique, world-class experiences so Degen for us are the perfect fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With a packed itinerary of events throughout 2024, including Three Friday Nights - combining an incredible evening of racing, warm up DJs and amazing food and drink before the main act - we hope Goodwood Racecourse provides a great platform for Sammy and his team to continue to push their crowd-created model. We’ve been really impressed with the brand’s story so far and look forward to being part of its journey.”