Conservative manifesto "positive news" for Horsham

Following his visit to Horsham the Prime Minister has launched the Conservatives' General Election manifesto outlining their plans to deliver a secure future for the country.

Central to the manifesto are provisions to support working people, providing young people with a secure future, bolstering national security and strengthening local communities.

The commitment to support working people includes policies such as:

• Cutting tax for workers by taking a 2p off employee National Insurance, on top of the 4p cut already achieved• Introducing the new triple lock plus to continue to support pensioners• Giving working parents 30 hours of free childcare, saving eligible families an average of £6,900 per year

The Conservative manifesto also includes plans to fund 100,00 high-quality apprenticeships, requiring schools to ban the use of mobile phones during the school day, boosting defence spending to 2.5% of GDP and increasing NHS spending above inflation every year, recruiting 92,000 more nurses and 28,000 more doctors.

Speaking on the manifesto, Conservative Parliamentary candidate for Horsham, Jeremy Quin said: “We have put forward a clear plan with bold action in the manifesto. With our economy growing faster than France, Germany and the US and with inflation down to nearly 2% this is not the time for a disastrous change of course.