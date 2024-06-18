Conservative manifesto "positive news" for Horsham

By Simon TornContributor
Published 18th Jun 2024, 15:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities

Following his visit to Horsham the Prime Minister has launched the Conservatives' General Election manifesto outlining their plans to deliver a secure future for the country.

Central to the manifesto are provisions to support working people, providing young people with a secure future, bolstering national security and strengthening local communities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The commitment to support working people includes policies such as:

Tell us your news.Tell us your news.
Tell us your news.

• Cutting tax for workers by taking a 2p off employee National Insurance, on top of the 4p cut already achieved• Introducing the new triple lock plus to continue to support pensioners• Giving working parents 30 hours of free childcare, saving eligible families an average of £6,900 per year

The Conservative manifesto also includes plans to fund 100,00 high-quality apprenticeships, requiring schools to ban the use of mobile phones during the school day, boosting defence spending to 2.5% of GDP and increasing NHS spending above inflation every year, recruiting 92,000 more nurses and 28,000 more doctors.

Speaking on the manifesto, Conservative Parliamentary candidate for Horsham, Jeremy Quin said: “We have put forward a clear plan with bold action in the manifesto. With our economy growing faster than France, Germany and the US and with inflation down to nearly 2% this is not the time for a disastrous change of course.

“With an ongoing focus on increasing doctor numbers, support for parents and pensioners the manifesto will benefit residents right across our area.

Related topics:Prime MinisterNational InsuranceGermanyFrance

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.